Netflix release trailer for eerie new film starring Robert Pattinson

Netflix just released the trailer for a new film, starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, The Devil All The Time, and it looks incredibly eerie. Thankfully we don't have long to wait, as it's set to be released onto the streaming service on September 16.

The film is based on the critically acclaimed gothic novel by Donald Ray Pollock, published in 2011. The Devil All The Time takes place in a small town called Knockemstiff, in Ohio, a forgotten backwoods area of America. It features a sinister cast of characters, including a faith-testing preacher (played by Robert Pattinson), a husband-and-wife team of serial kill­ers (played by Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), a corrupt local sheriff (played by Sebastian Stan) and young orphan, Arvin Russell (played by Tom Holland).

The story follows the town's nefarious, yet god-worshipping characters as they engage in a series of evil and violent crimes. Meanwhile, Tom Holland's character, who's seemingly innocent in all of this, starts to catch on and stand up to fight the wicked forces which threaten him and his family.

“Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam War, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted,” Netflix commented.

Check out the full trailer here: