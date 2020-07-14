Netflix has cancelled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and we are heartbroken!

The streaming service revealed that the magical series will conclude later this year when Part 4 airs. The show has been one of the best Netflix originals in a long time so it’s safe to say fans were shocked by their decision not to renew the show.

Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman on the show, has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her and the cast to mark the end of the show.

Jaz Sinclair also posted memories of her time with the Sabrina cast and wrote, “What a glorious group of misfits. I am grateful for all of you. I literally have hundreds of photos of beautiful memories with y’all. Mostly I just want to prove that my friends are a bunch of beautiful weirdos.”

Ross Lynch added: “Since the news that sabrina isn’t coming back I’ve been looking through all my pictures from the last two years – we had some of the best times. I’m so happy I got to be a part of this show and a part of this group. It was very special. There are so many great moments and pictures and stories that i could tell, but for now I’ll leave you with these pics. Thank you @sabrinanetflix #caos.”

Fans of the show have been calling for Netflix to change their mind about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and even launched a petition to help save the show.

Netflix has yet to respond to the backlash since announcing the show would not be renewed after Part 4.

CAOS re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.