Netflix finally releases official trailer for Heartstopper season 3

We finally have a trailer for Heartstopper season three!

Next month, fans of the LGBTQ+ comic adaptation will be treated to its third season premiere on Netflix.

Heartstopper – which first launched on the streaming service in 2022 and remains a firm favourite with viewers – is based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, and follows teenagers Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) as they navigate their blossoming romance.

Now, ahead of the release of season three, Netflix has delighted fans by releasing its first official trailer, which can be viewed below:

Season three follows directly on from the ending of season two, during which Charlie and Nick had an emotional heart-to-heart about Charlie’s struggles with mental health. The final shot of the season teased a new development for the pair, as Charlie typed out a text to Nick which read: “I love you”.

Romances also developed amongst Charlie and Nick's friendship group, as Tara and Darcy opened up to each other about their home lives, and Elle and Tao finally resolved their budding will-they-won’t-they romance.

Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s logline for Heartstopper’s upcoming third season reads: “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.”

They add: “As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.”

Credit: Netflix

Season three will feature several new characters, with Ray Donovan star Eddie Marsan portraying Geoff, Charlie’s therapist. Meanwhile, Black Mirror’s Hayley Atwell will be joining the cast as Nick’s aunt, Diane. The role was created to fill the absence of Olivia Colman (who plays Nick’s mother), as she was unavailable for season three.

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will also make a special cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, a famous author and Charlie’s celebrity crush.

Heartstopper season three premieres on Netflix on October 3.