Netflix confirms two-part release date for Emily in Paris season 4

We finally have a return date for Emily in Paris!

Back in January, Netflix confirmed that production on season 4 of its hit show had begun.

Now, a few months later, the streaming giant has announced that Emily in Paris will be returning this year – in two parts.

Taking to social media earlier today, the producers behind the Parisian drama penned: “Ohh La La! Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two 5-part episodes.”

Netflix continued: “Part 1 premieres on 15 August followed by Part 2 on 12 September.”

Alongside the update, the streaming service also included a brief Q&A with the main cast.

When asked to describe season four in a few words, lead actress Lily Collins stated that it will be “vulnerable” and “adventurous”.

Following the announcement of two release dates, many Emily in Paris viewers have been expressing their reactions on social media.

“I will be watching,” one fan exclaimed.

“FINALLY,” another gushed.

However, other fans were not thrilled about the upcoming season being split into two.

“Why is Netflix doing this 2 part nonsense,” one viewer wondered.

“Am I the only one who hates this Part 1 & 2 trend?” another quizzed.

While fans have yet to be given a trailer for season four, Netflix has released a few details about the plot of Emily in Paris’ return.

In its official logline, they tease: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.”

“At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of,” they add.