Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle’s return with new twist

We finally have a return date for Too Hot to Handle!

In August of last year, Netflix announced that one of its hit reality dating shows, Too Hot to Handle, would be returning for its sixth season.

Now, the streaming giant has surprised fans with a premiere date for season six, as well as a first look at the upcoming episodes.

Earlier today, the producers behind Too Hot to Handle took to social media to share a brief teaser for season six – which also hints at a massive new twist.

The clip begins with the show’s iconic robot ‘Lana’ – which typically gives the contestants their orders – being turned into a new machine, coloured in black and red.

“Step aside Lana, there’s a new bad girl in town,” the machine teases.

The brief trailer then showcases this season’s stars arriving on the paradise island, as they quickly become acquainted with one another.

In the caption of their teaser, Netflix hints: “there’s a new bad girl in town… Too Hot to Handle: Season 6. Coming July 19th, only on Netflix.”

They later added: “just when they thought they’d seen it all, Lana’s got a twist that’ll blow our sexy singles’ minds."

Following the intriguing trailer, many Too Hot to Handle viewers have been speculating about what the new season’s twist could mean.

“OMG? GOODBYE LANA ?!” one fan commented.

“No cause finally these cast members won't know what hit ‘em,” another praised.

“Let’s go! So ready!” a third viewer added.

Each new season of Too Hot to Handle follows a group of 10 singletons, who believe that they are staying at an idyllic location to appear on a new reality show. However, they are quickly surprised by robot Lana, who is ready to put their romantic connections to the test.

With a cash prize of $200,000 up for grabs, the only thing the contestants have to do to win it is avoid any physical intimacy with each other.