Netflix confirms release date for Bridgerton season three

We finally have a release date for Bridgerton season three!

After many months of anticipation, Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton will have not one, but two launch dates in 2024.

Production on the saucy regency drama’s third season wrapped at the beginning of this year. While fans of Bridgerton were hopeful that season three would premiere in 2023, their wishes were sadly crushed by the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, which lasted for four months.

Now that the writers’ and actors’ strikes are officially over, Netflix is finally able to give an update on the new season of Bridgerton!

Taking to social media earlier today, the producers behind the series shared a teasing compilation video of previous clips from the show.

The video also confirms that Bridgerton will be airing in 2024, and that it will be divided into two parts. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has chosen to do this with its biggest hits. The most recent seasons of You, Stranger Things and the final premiere of The Crown have all been split into two.

Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

“Rejoice in this most thrilling news,” Netflix exclaimed in its caption, before confirming: “Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on 16 May and Part 2 on 13 June.”

Following the exciting news, many Bridgerton fans have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the two-part launch.

“First we have to wait till May and then get left on a cliffhanger till June,” one fan wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

“5 more months?! In two parts?! My god,” another replied.

Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

“Crying with excitement,” a third fan gushed.

Viewers have already been told that Bridgerton’s third season will follow the will-they-won’t-they love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While we have yet to receive footage from season three, Netflix dropped four photos earlier this year from the new season, teasing the lingering tension between Penelope and Colin.