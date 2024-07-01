Netflix confirms casting for Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee’s new show

We finally have the first casting details for Lisa McGee’s new show!

On March 19, it was announced that Netflix had commissioned a new series from the creator of Channel 4’s hit Derry Girls.

Lisa has created and written a brand-new series set in Northern Ireland, titled How To Get To Heaven From Belfast.

Credit: Netflix

Now, with confirmation that production has finally commenced in Northern Ireland, the streaming giant has released the names of the show’s three leading ladies.

Earlier today, Netflix revealed that The Dry’s Roísín Gallagher will play Saoirse, Unforgotten’s Sinéad Keenan will star as Robyn, and Industry’s Caoilfhionn Dunne will take on the role of Dara.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, which has been described as a comedy thriller series, will consist of eight, one-hour episodes. Netflix also shared the news that the remainder of the show’s supporting cast will be announced “at a later date”.

Credit: Netflix

Speaking about her new venture, Lisa McGee gushed: “I couldn’t be more excited to start production on How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. I’ve loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara – three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives. A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let’s go girls!”

The official logline for the upcoming series reads: “Clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse, glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn, and dependable, inhibited carer Dara have been a tight-knit group since school. Now in their late 30s, but still as close as ever, these three friends are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives.”

Netflix continues: “When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, Greta, a series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past.”

A release date for How To Get To Heaven From Belfast has yet to be confirmed.