Netflix announces renewal of sci-fi series ‘3 Body Problem’

3 Body Problem is coming back to our screens!

Netflix has confirmed that the hugely-successful sci-fi series is being renewed.

The eight-part show landed on the streaming platform on March 21 and left viewers on the edge of their seats as the programme ended on a cliffhanger.

The renewal of 3 Body Problem, which is based on novels by Liu Cixin, will be created, executive produced and written by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, who also worked on Season 1.

When sharing the good news online, Netflix unveiled a snippet from the show where Thomas Wade, played by Liam Cunningham, can be heard issuing a warning: “The future’s not as far as it used to be. Not for us”.

Jin Cheng, played by Jess Hong, adds, “They’re real. They’re real and they're coming”.

In the caption of the teaser, Netflix confirmed, “3 Body Problem has been renewed! Netflix will bring this epic story through its mind-blowing conclusion!”.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the creators of the show released a joint statement that reads, “We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion”.

“Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” — David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo”.

The official synopsis for Season One reads, “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960’s China reverberates across space and time into the present day”.

“When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history”.

After the release of 3 Body Problem, it stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 position for three weeks and has been scored 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It has not yet been confirmed how many episodes or seasons the show is getting renewed for but viewers can be assured that they will see the story ‘through to its epic conclusion’.