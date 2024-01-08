Netflix announces major news for Stranger Things fans

Calling all Stranger Things fans!

Major news about the highly-anticipated fifth season of the iconic Netflix series has been released today.

Not only will this be the fifth instalment of the series, but the very last one too.

After a jaw-dropping season 4 that left Kate Bush’s record Running Up That Hill stuck in our heads for weeks, viewers have been patiently waiting for news of when the fifth season will be dropped.

Now, fans of the hit show will be delighted to hear that production for season 5 is under way.

Netflix announced the news online by sharing a black and white photo of the cast and creators Matt and Ross Duffer with a ‘5’ lit up in red behind them.

In the snap, it seems like Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, has a script in his hands as he smiles at the camera.

The post is captioned, “THIS IS A CODE RED. STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!”.

Many Stranger Things fans headed to the comments to share their excitement for the upcoming season.

One fan wrote, “Finally welcome back guys so excited for season five let’s go”.

“So happy to see them together again”, commented a second viewer. Another joyfully added, “OH MY GOD LETS GOOOOO”.

Production for the latest season was delayed due to the WGA strike in America. The Duffer brothers released a statement about the strike and halt on writing on social media.

They explained, “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike”.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”, they added.

The writer’s strikes ended in September of last year and later in November, Stranger Things writers shared a teaser for the final season of the show on X, formally known as Twitter.

The image unveiled the top page of a script that reads, “DARKNESS. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song”.

The caption of the post was, “Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1”.

The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 is yet to be revealed.