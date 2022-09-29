SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Nestlé launches new KitKat Chunky limited-edition bar

by

KitKat Chunky flavour launches are always exciting, with wacky and creative flavours like Salted Caramel Popcorn, Cookie Dough and Mint all having delighted us in the past, with some making it to the permanent line up.

Landing on shelves as we speak is the new KitKat Chunky Caramel. Yes that's right, this simple yet delightful flavour is brand new.

It features a thick layer of runny caramel sitting on top of the brand’s classic wafer, and of course all encased by a layer of mouth-watering milk chocolate. And we don't need to wait to try it as it's rolling out in convenience stores and supermarkets now.

Maria McKenna, confectionery marketing manager at Nestlé Ireland said: “A new KitKat Chunky is always one of the year’s most anticipated confectionery launches, and we think fans will be delighted with our latest innovation.

“Caramel is a much-loved flavour amongst Irish consumers, and we’ve taken it to the next level by combining a delicious layer of runny caramel with our crisp KitKat wafer to create a taste sensation. When we trialled the newest Chunky flavour, we got a rapturous response, so we can’t wait to hear what everybody thinks.”

We cannot wait to try it!

The limited-edition KitKat Chunky Caramel 43.5g bar is available from supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide now.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.