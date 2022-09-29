Nestlé launches new KitKat Chunky limited-edition bar

KitKat Chunky flavour launches are always exciting, with wacky and creative flavours like Salted Caramel Popcorn, Cookie Dough and Mint all having delighted us in the past, with some making it to the permanent line up.

Landing on shelves as we speak is the new KitKat Chunky Caramel. Yes that's right, this simple yet delightful flavour is brand new.

It features a thick layer of runny caramel sitting on top of the brand’s classic wafer, and of course all encased by a layer of mouth-watering milk chocolate. And we don't need to wait to try it as it's rolling out in convenience stores and supermarkets now.

Maria McKenna, confectionery marketing manager at Nestlé Ireland said: “A new KitKat Chunky is always one of the year’s most anticipated confectionery launches, and we think fans will be delighted with our latest innovation.

“Caramel is a much-loved flavour amongst Irish consumers, and we’ve taken it to the next level by combining a delicious layer of runny caramel with our crisp KitKat wafer to create a taste sensation. When we trialled the newest Chunky flavour, we got a rapturous response, so we can’t wait to hear what everybody thinks.”

We cannot wait to try it!

The limited-edition KitKat Chunky Caramel 43.5g bar is available from supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide now.