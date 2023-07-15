Nescafé Gold X Aero: the delicious collab you didn’t know you wanted

The delicious collaboration you have been waiting for. NESCAFÉ GOLD frothy coffee inspired by AERO is here!

In its FIRST EVER collaboration of this kind, NESCAFÉ GOLD has teamed up with one of the best-loved confectionery brands, AERO, to create the brand new, limited-edition NESCAFÉ GOLD Golden Honeycomb AERO Mocha.

Inspired by the AERO Golden Honeycomb sharing block, this delicious coffee shop style mocha is made using fresh milk with smooth drinking chocolate and notes of golden honeycomb.

At 79 calories per mug, this bubbly frothy coffee is a delicious way to take a break from your busy day and enjoy your me-moment.

Sinead Duffin, Country Category Manager for Coffee at Nestlé Ireland, said:

“We are beyond excited to announce this partnership between two of our most beloved brands, NESCAFÉ GOLD and AERO.

The NESCAFÉ GOLD Frothy Coffee and AERO collaboration combines the products we know Irish fans love, quality frothy coffee and a delicious golden honeycomb flavour chocolate, to create a bubbly and indulgent coffee treat.

This delicious new Golden Honeycomb Mocha is bound to be a crowd-pleaser and we can’t wait for everyone to try it!”

As with all NESCAFÉ GOLD Frothy coffees, the new NESCAFÉ GOLD Golden Honeycomb AERO Mocha comes in convenient sachets and is incredibly easy to make. Simply pour the sachet into your favourite mug, add hot water, and give it a stir to enjoy a deliciously bubbly frothy coffee.

NESCAFÉ GOLD Golden Honeycomb AERO Mocha will be available in major supermarkets from September.