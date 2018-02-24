Nerds, nerds, nerds: 8 celebrities that are actually total geniuses

It's pretty hard to imagine that beautiful people in Hollywood could also be genius level smart.

However, some of the most beautiful people in the world of celebrities also happen to have IQs that would blow Einstein out of the water.

Here are eight of Hollywood's biggest NERDS:

1. Natalie Portman

This beautiful black swan is one of the most successful actresses in the world, and one of the most intelligent. Natalie has a degree from Harvard University and speaks 7 languages.

2. Ashton Kutcher

Ashton has a degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Iowa, and was also offered scholarships for the engineering programs at Purdue University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

3. Lisa Kudrow

Lisa has a bachelor’s in biology from the prestigious Vassar College, and also has a whopper IQ of 140.

4. Quentin Tarantino

It kind of makes sense that the person behind some of the best movies ever would be smart, but Qurntin takes it to the next level. He has an IQ of 160, the same as physicist Stephen Hawking.

5. Conan O'Brien

One of the biggest nerds of them all, Conan graduated top of his class in Harvard university. He was also the president of the Harvard Lampoon, a semi-secret social organisation that published a humour magazine.

6. James Franco

James is currently doing a PhD in English at Yale University, one of the most prestigious in the world. He also has Masters degrees from from Columbia University, New York University, Brooklyn College, and Warren Wilson College.

7. Matt Damon

Another Harvard alumni, Matt wrote Good Will Hunting while in college. He ultimately dropped out to pursue an acting career instead, but the school still awarded him the prestigious Harvard Arts Medal earlier this year.

8. Sharon Stone

When she was just 15, Sharon accepted a scholarship to Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, where she studied creative writing and fine arts. She is rumoured to have an IQ of 154, which is serious genius status.

