Nella Rose breaks her silence on I’m a Celeb experience

Nella Rose has broken her silence on her time in the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The YouTuber became the second famous face to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here earlier this week.

Now that she’s left the camp and is setting into life outside of the jungle, Nella has opened up about her time on the reality show and addressed the argument she had with First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

While speaking on This Morning to Emma Willis and Rylan Clark, Nella mentioned the infamous Bushtucker Trials. She explained, “The trials were so scary. When you see it on TV you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, I can do that’, but when you’re put in those situations, you’re thinking ‘This is some crazy stuff!”.

“Some of them I found really hard, and some of them I just had to face my fears and I’m happy that I did them”.

The social media star was then asked if she’s watched any of the footage back from her argument with Fred, to which she responded, “I haven’t been able to watch anything back yet, but I know everything that’s gone on, I know everything that’s happened and honestly, it was a big fat misunderstanding".

“We’ve gotten over it. Me and Fred are cool, everything is blessed, I don’t understand why everyone’s still crying about it but… I understand, it's TV, it's life!”.

Nella went on to say, “In the jungle, everything is intensified. Obviously, that subject is very triggering for me because it's kind of like a fresh wound”.

“But obviously, being inside the jungle, all events are intensified. It is what it is”.

Fred, who was voted off I’m a Celeb during last night’s episode, also spoke on This Morning about the disagreement with Nella.

He admitted, “I was very surprised of the hate for Nella. It's totally wrong and unfair and it's not in my name. Nella is a lovely girl. Things happen, you move on and I don't know what all the fuss is about”.

“For me, it’s just a misunderstanding you know, you’re in the jungle, it’s like a pressure cooker, and it’s just the way it is. All I will say is I was very surprised for the hate for Nella when I came out".

“I think it’s totally wrong, it’s unfair”, he continued before adding, “Nella is a lovely girl. Things happen and you move on. I don’t know what all the fuss is about to be honest with you”.

Nella and Fred came head-to-head when Sirieix made a remark that he ‘could be her dad’ because of their age difference, despite the YouTube star previously telling him that her dad has passed away in 2020.

Nella had a negative reaction to the comment and admitted that she didn’t want to talk to Fred or eat the food he cooked for the remainder of the show.