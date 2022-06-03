Neighbours actress Bonnie Anderson announces she’s pregnant with first baby

Congratulations are in order for former Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson as she has announced that she and her fiancé Sam Morrison are expecting their first child together.

Bonnie took to Instagram to share a carousel of sweet snaps of her and Sam by the ocean and standing beside a road sign that, funnily enough, read ‘Bump ahead’.

The actress who played Bea Nilsson in the Australian soap captioned the post, “BUMP AHEAD. The best is yet to come and we couldn't be more excited”.

Friends of the mum-to-be rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the amazing news. The official Neighbours Instagram page kicked off the comments by leaving three heart emojis under the post.

Home & Away actress Jodi Gordon wrote, “So excited for you guys!!! Xxxxx”.

“So exciting!!!! Congratulations beautiful", penned Australian singer-songwriter Samantha Jade, with MasterChef Australia winner Diana Chan saying, “Amazing news love. Congratulations lovely xx”.

Fashion stylist Lana Wilkinson added, “Congratulations, so thrilled for you xx”.

The 27-year-old also posted snaps of her and her fiancé to her Instagram stories. One was captioned, “These photos are so special to me”, while the other revealed the exciting news of when she is due. It read, “Baby Morrison coming December”.

Bonnie’s pregnancy announcement comes just months after she and Sam revealed they were engaged.

On April 17, Bonnie shared a snap of her and Sam beaming from ear to ear as she held up her left had with a gorgeous ring on her wedding finger. The photo was captioned, “I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! My best friend asked me to marry him! I can’t wait for forever with you my love!”. So sweet!