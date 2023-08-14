Natasha Hamilton reveals unborn daughter’s name as due date nears

Natasha Hamilton has revealed the unique name she’s chosen for her unborn daughter.

The Atomic Kitten band member is expecting her first child with her husband Charles Gay and as her due date nears closer, the pair have already shared the moniker they’ve chosen for their bundle of joy.

Natasha and Charles have announced that they've opted for a sentimental name that has a lot of meaning for both of them.

While speaking to OK! Natasha explained the details behind the name by saying, “We’re going to call her Kitty Iris Gay. Kitty has nothing to do with the band!”.

“My grandmother was Kitty and Charles’s grandmother was Iris and we just loved those names together”.

“They’re quite old-fashioned but there’s also a newness to them – they’re unusual and so cute”.

The Tide is High singer also added, “Also, Ella is Ella Rose and I liked that both girls would have flowers as their middle names. When we came up with Kitty Iris, we didn’t even consider anything else”.

Hamilton then shared details of her pregnancy experience so far as she prepares to welcome her baby girl into the world.

“I’ve had an amazing pregnancy. It’s been very laid-back and has brought about a new calmness. My husband can’t believe how Zen I’ve been!”.

“I think being in a really happy place in my life and marriage has helped. When I was younger, things were a lot more chaotic”.

The 41-year-old went on to admit, “This time it’s been a beautiful experience right the way through and I’d say my most enjoyable pregnancy of them all”.

Natasha is already mum to 20-year-old Josh, 18-year-old Harry, 13-year-old Alfie and eight-year-old Ella from previous relationships.

She and Charles announced they were expecting their first child together back in February. They then revealed they were having a baby girl in March with a sweet gender reveal that included Natasha’s older children.

The couple also explained that their first child will be making her way into the world in September, so they really don't have long to wait before their new arrival is here.