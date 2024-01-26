Naomi Campbell shares rare insight into being a mum-of-two

Naomi Campbell has been opening up about being a mum.

The supermodel announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, in May 2021, and revealed she welcomed the birth of her second child, a boy, in June 2023.

Naomi has not revealed her children’s names with the world and doesn’t share images with their faces online.

Now, in a rare insight into her motherhood journey, the 53-year-old has admitted she’s ‘no different to any other parent’.

Credit: Naomi Campbell Instagram

While chatting with ELLE UK, Naomi spoke out about her little ones and shared her experience of juggling work-life and mum-life.

She admitted, “Things change when you become a mother, and I’m no different from any other parent”.

“I’ve had to make decisions in my life. Since my daughter started going to school, there have been things I’ve been offered that I’d love to do and would if I could. But I have to be there on the first day my daughter is starting school”.

Credit: Naomi Campbell Instagram

“That is very important. I have to be there to pick her up. My children come first”.

Campbell went on to reveal, “And my daughter is really cool. She understands mommy works. But, for me, it’s important to be there, especially when I tell her, ‘I’m coming to get you’. If I say I’m there, I’m there. And in friendships, if I say I’m there, I’m there”.

Naomi then opened up about having a ‘team’ that helps to support her and her children.

“I have help, and my mother as well. But I’ve been able to juggle it and, you know, take my kids with me when I travel”.

Credit: Naomi Campbell Instagram

Since travelling is a big part of Naomi's life, she lastly added, “I want my kids to see the world and get to understand different cultures like my mum did with me”.

When announcing her daughter’s arrival into the world in 2021, Naomi shared a now-deleted Instagram post that reads, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love”.

The model shared a similar now-deleted social media post to reveal her son’s birth by saying, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God. Welcome Baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother”.