Nadia Essex has revealed the name of her beautiful baby boy

Nadia Essex has shared the name of her baby boy and it is so beautiful. The new mum, who gave birth to her son in March, decided to call her firstborn Ezekiel Michael.

The stunning name is of Hebrew origin and means ‘God will strengthen’.

The mum posted a photo of her and her baby boy to announce his moniker. She gushed: “Darlings I want to introduce you to my whole world….. Ezekiel Michael Essex.”

Her followers showered her with love after the announcement, “Gorgeous name, he’s a little beauty just like his mama.”

“Love it! Not enough Ezekiel’s in the world. My boy is Zeke but Ezekiel when he’s in trouble,” another mum shared.

The new mum opened up about the difficulties she has faced since welcoming her son amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She told Closer: “My mum was only allowed on the ward for ten minutes following his birth, and wasn’t even able to have a cuddle with her grandson.”

“I’ve had little contact with people, which has been tough, but I understand it’s for the best.”

“It’s taken a bit of adjusting to get used to the changes. I’m trying to avoid leaving the house because my sense of risk feels so heightened. Luckily, friends and neighbours are offering to help with shopping,” she added.

We adore the name Ezekiel.