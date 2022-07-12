Myleene Klass shares proud post for daughter amid impressive music exams

Myleene Klass is every inch the proud mum as she reveals her daughter is sitting her cello diploma and has received a place in the Royal Academy of Music.

The television star took to Instagram to share a post for her 14-year-old daughter Ava as she sat her cello diploma exam, which is normally sat by 17 and 18-year-olds. The rising star is seriously talented and well beyond her years!

Klass shared a snap of her and her daughter before she headed in to sit her exam. Myleene captioned the post, “Proud Mum alert. Today, @pianos_our_forte took her Cello Diploma exam. (She’ll kill me for saying this, but for context, muso’s usually take their Grade 8’s at 16 (she took 2 at 12) and Diplomas at 17/18, she’s taking two at 14)”.

“She is phenomenally dedicated, super talented and conscientious, but ultimately, this girl is kind. I couldn’t be more proud of her and cheering her on, driving her to her exams and sobbing as I sit in the waiting room hearing her play her heart out is nothing short of a privilege”.

Myleene went on to reveal that her daughter is joining one of the most prestigious music schools in the world. “Ava’s joining @royalacademyofmusic in a few weeks and we’ll be there cheering her on every step of the way. To the people who think Ava’s amazing because I can play the piano, I can only help, I can’t play it for her! This is her achievement”.

“To the kids out there sacrificing their time in practice rooms, feeling the frustration, the worry of extra exams, the blisters on their fingers and the mums ferrying them around, I see you. You are the best tribe ever. You’ve taken the harder route but we’re here for the marathon, not the sprint”.

She finished off by thanking Ava’s cellist teacher. “Muso’s rock. Thank you @heeyoni94. You are incredible x”.

Pals of the They Don’t Teach This at School author congratulated her eldest child in the comments of the sweet post.

Countdown’s Carol Volderman penned, “Well that has made me cry… a talented hard working girl….. You’re the best mum Myleene. Through all of those early years you did the lot…. Love you loads. HUMONGOUS CONGRATULATIONS to Ava…. she definitely rocks…. A new and amazing chapter to be written x”.

Radio DJ Lauren Laverne added, “YESSSSS AVAAAA!!! You’re an absolute wonder! Huge congratulations on all that hard work, determination and sheer love of music Xxxx”.