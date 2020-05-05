‘My world’: Stacey Solomon shares adorable photo of three sons

Stacey Solomon's Instagram has been a source of pure joy during lockdown. The mum's hilarious posts and adorable family photos have helped lift our spirits during these strange times. Her tap to tidy posts, photos of baby Rex and side-splitting funny lip sync videos brighten up the Internet, which seems to be full of anger and never ending bad news at the moment.

The mum celebrated her son Leighton's birthday today and shared the cutest photo in honour of her second eldest child's big day.

In the photo, her three son's are cuddled up on the bed with Leighton's homemade Pokemon cake in front of them. Stacey couldn't help but gush about her three boys, "Happy Birthday Leighton. I haven’t managed to get a picture of all three of them in so long it’s melting my heart cry. My world."

"8 years old today pickle, how did this happen? We love you to the moon and back Leighton… Now time for radish & chocolate cheesecake in mummy’s bed, watching your favourite films (I honestly can’t believe I agreed to this, must have been the lockdown birthday guilt)"

"I cant wait to spend the night rolling around in the radishes they pick off and hide under the sheets. I hope you’re all ok, thinking of you always," she added.

Stacey's positive attitude is just infectious.