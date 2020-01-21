‘My main squeeze’: Emilia Clarke got a puppy and he is far too cute

Emilia Clarke is the owner of the world's cutest dog. The Game of Thrones actress has adopted the sweetest little puppy called Ted and we’re honestly struggling to cope with just how cute he is.

Look at those eyes!

The Last Christmas actress posted a series of photos of her and her “main squeeze” to Instagram.

She gushed: “He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD.”

The actress continued: “Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life.”

The Me Before You star vowed to fill her Instagram with photos of Ted and we’re more than ready to be greeted by his adorable little face everytime we open the app.

“Ready to fill this instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup. #goodbyesleepgoodbyecarpetsgoodbyeslippershellopoop #coshesworthit,” she joked.

Emilia’s followers couldn’t help but fawn over the little pup. One wrote: “How damn cute is this little boy please ?! Oh my god a new heartbreaker is alive.”

“The most adorable puppy and the most adorable woman,” another wrote.

One shared: “Congrats! There is nothing better than a cute pup.”

Fans are now calling Emilia 'themother of puppies’. How fitting!