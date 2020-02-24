‘My darling girl’: Lydia Bright has given birth to her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Lydia Bright, who has welcomed her first child. The new mum gave birth to a gorgeous baby girl on Friday, February 21.

The mum revealed the special news on Instagram this afternoon. She gushed: “My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect." Lydia shared a photo of her holding her daughter’s tiny hand to confirm the news.

The former TOWIE star was showered with well-wishes after she confirmed the birth of her daughter.

Rosie Nixon said: “Oh wow – darling!! Huge congratulations. Enjoy the newborn bubble, there is nothing like it. Hope you’re both doing well. Give that bubba a squeeze for me.”

Natalya Wright wrote: “Ahh Congratulations.”

One user said: “Congratulations to you all, can’t wait to hear the name you have picked for her.”

“Huge congratulations Lydia. You are going to be one amazing mum,” another gushed.

Lydia confirmed she was expecting a baby girl in an interview with Hello! She said she didn’t mind what gender her child was, once it was healthy.

“I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special. She'll be my best friend."

The reality star gushed about the strong relationship they'll have, "Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship – I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

We cannot wait to find out what name Lydia picks for her baby girl!