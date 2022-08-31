Mrs Hinch reveals her deepest late-night worries

Most days of the week, we find ourselves struggling to get to sleep as soon as our heads hit the pillow. All of our worries and doubts about different aspects of our lives start to creep in, and we begin to overthink everything.

Sometimes, it can feel like you’re the only person in the world who has these suddenly stressful thoughts late at night. However, cleaning expert Sophie Hinchliffe – affectionately known as Mrs Hinch – has revealed that she too struggles to switch the worries off.

After putting her two children to bed last night, Sophie went onto her Instagram stories to share a deep insight with her followers. The 32-year-old accompanied her message with an adorable photo of her 15-month-old son, Lennie, fast asleep with his arms in the air.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe Instagram

“As soon as they’re both asleep, the thoughts rush in…”, Sophie admitted.

“Have they eaten enough today, have they had enough to drink, are they too warm, have they smiled lots today, have we made memories today, do they know how much we love them,” the mum-of-two questioned. “Are they happy inside?”

However, even though these worries often plague her at night, Sophie explains that she eventually manages to focus instead on the precious love that she has for her children. “Before I know it I fall asleep myself and wake up in the morning to do it all over again,” she joked.

Above all else, Sophie sees her children as the most important thing in her life, despite the anxieties that motherhood can bring. “The most intense worry but the most incredible love I’ve ever felt in my life,” she gushed in her post.

Sophie gave birth to her first child, three-year-old Ronnie, in June 2019. She then welcomed her second son, Lennie, into the world in May 2021. She shares both children with her husband, Jamie, who she married in 2018.