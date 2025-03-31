Mrs Hinch opens up about newborn son Vinnie’s health struggles

Sophie Hinchliffe has given a new update on her ongoing struggles with her newborn son.

The cleaning influencer – who is also best known as Mrs Hinch – welcomed her third son, Vinnie, into the world in February.

Sophie and her husband Jamie are also parents to their other two sons – five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie.

In recent weeks, Sophie has been documenting baby Vinnie’s difficulties with colic and silent reflux, which is resulting in a lack of sleep.

Now, as she continues to search for a solution, the mother-of-three has shared a candid message to her fanbase.

Earlier today, Sophie took to her Instagram stories to write an update on the matter.

“I genuinely feel like a nervous first time mum again with Vinnie's colic, silent reflux, CMPA situation we are in,” the 35-year-old began, before going on to explain Vinnie’s current difficulties.

“As soon as it starts to get dark I know the night we are in for and I start worrying! Vinnie didn't sleep for longer than 40 mins at a time last night and it takes around 2/3 hours after a night feed to settle him back to sleep. He can only really settle up right on my chest, and I have to be walking around,” she penned.

“The baby gaviscon is no longer cutting it, the colic drops seem to help a little in the day, but the evenings from 6pm is just a whole different story! We are on CMPA formula as advised but who knows what's next. We're off to another appointment today so let's see what they say,” Sophie revealed, before concluding her update with a message for new mothers.

“And to the first time mums who are more or less fobbed off with ‘babies cry that's normal’, well this is my third time, and I can tell you .. it's not in your head! Mums know! The crying is different, the fussy feeding is different! We just know,” she added.

Sophie announced Vinnie’s birth on Instagram on February 20, writing: “You really are just everything we have needed and more Vinnie.”