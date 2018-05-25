Morgan Freeman apologizes after alleged inappropriate behavior
On Thursday, it came to light that eight women have accused actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.
CNN reported that the behaviour was allegedly towards female members of on-set production staff and reporters.
One alleged that Freeman often touched her without permission and made comments about her appearance.
“It was constant comments about the way I looked,” she told CNN.
Another woman claims that that actor tried to lift her skirt up and asked her if she was wearing underwear.
In a statement to People, Freeman said:
'Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.'
'I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.'