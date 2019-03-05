Molly Ringwald shares heartfelt tribute to Riverdale star Luke Perry

The world was stunned following the untimely passing of Riverdale and 90210 alum Luke Perry yesterday. The actor, who suffered a stroke last week, was aged 52.

Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mum Ann Bennett, step-dad Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends at the time of his passing.

The actor’s co-stars of past and present have been paying tribute to the late-actor, including Pretty In Pink actress Molly Ringwald.

Molly starred alongside Luke in teen-drama series Riverdale. The Breakfast Club star played his character’s former partner.

Molly took to Instagram to share a photo of her character dancing with Luke’s character Fred Andrews.

She wrote a heartfelt message alongside the beautiful photo: “Goodbye, my friend. I enjoyed dancing with you for a time…”

Fans, who are understandably shocked by the death of Luke, were quick to comment on the post.

“He was such a good man, and a great actor. He will be missed by everyone,” one shared.

Another added: “It’s wonderful you got to share time on screen with him and a beautiful dancing moment. He will be in everyone's hearts and prayers forever.”

“I still can’t believe he’s gone. He will be truly missed,” another commented.

Luke’s family and friends have asked for the public to respect their privacy during this harrowing time.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world,” the actor’s family stressed in a statement.