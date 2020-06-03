Molly-May Hague heartbroken after her puppy tragically dies

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have expressed their heartache after losing their puppy. Their dog Mr Chai tragically passed away this week, just mere days after they welcomed him into their family.

The reality star confirmed the upsetting news this morning. She wrote, "Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this- our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.

"Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe."

She continued, "We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts. Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated."

"In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and overcome this awful situation. We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy."

Mr Chai was a birthday gift for Molly's 21st, which she celebrated last month.