Molly-Mae opens up about ‘really sad’ split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about her split from Tommy Fury.

The pair, who met and fell in love on ITV’s hit dating show Love Island in 2019, announced they were going their separate ways in August.

As Molly-Mae navigates life as a single mum to their daughter Bambi, she has opened up about her and Tommy’s ‘really sad’ break-up, admitting ‘it was a bit of a shock’.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 25-year-old reflected on when their engagement came to an end as she confessed, “Yeah. I mean. It was a bit of a shock. The circumstances… I didn’t want what happened to happen”.

Molly revealed she “wanted to get married to Tommy, one hundred per cent, and that would never have changed”.

“I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away. But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him”.

Sharing more of an insight into her scrapped wedding plans, the former reality star explained, “Was I planning a big wedding because I wanted that image of a big wedding and the beautiful photographs and that moment that everyone would have expected from us on social media? Probably”.

“Would I be more confident now, after everything that’s happened and learning even more about myself, to say, actually, that doesn’t even make me happy, screw the big Instagram moment, I’m going to do it this way? Definitely.”

Molly then spoke out about Tommy denying cheating allegations, stating, “No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake”.

“I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms”.

Molly went on to admit, “It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad”.