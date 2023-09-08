Molly-Mae Hague shares insight into emotional reunion with Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has had an adorable reunion with her daughter!

The former Love Island finalist welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Bambi, into the world in January with her fiancé Tommy Fury.

Over the last few days, Molly-Mae has been sharing snippets of her work trip to New York City to mark the launch of Pretty Little Thing’s collaboration with Naomi Campbell.

Now, upon her return to the UK, the 24-year-old has revealed that she was greeted with an emotional surprise in the arrivals department of Manchester Airport.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, Molly-Mae uploaded a heartwarming black-and-white clip of her holding and kissing seven-month-old Bambi in her arms.

“Someone got up super early to come and surprise their mama at the airport,” the mum-of-one gushed alongside the video, adding: “Best surprise ever.”

Following her return to her Manchester home, Molly-Mae then went on to document what herself and little Bambi got up to this morning.

The Pretty Little Thing influencer posted a brief clip of baby Bambi enjoying her breakfast, with the tot's dad Tommy and grandfather John Fury on the TV.

“Breakfast and catch ups with daddy and grandad on the telly,” Molly-Mae penned lovingly, referring to Tommy and John’s joint interview on Good Morning Britain ahead of the 24-year-old boxer’s fight against KSI.

Molly-Mae’s emotional reunion with Bambi is the second time that the former Love Island star has recently been surprised by family.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

In July of this year, doting dad Tommy and baby Bambi surprised the new mum in Paris, to mark the couple’s fourth anniversary.

At the time, the father-daughter duo managed to surprise Molly-Mae as she was in the middle of gushing over her young family.

“I can’t wait to get home to my child,” the influencer admitted as Tommy and Bambi approached behind her. The family-of-three then went on to enjoy their first trip to Disneyland Paris together.