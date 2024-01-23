Molly-Mae Hague reveals cute photos to mark Bambi’s first birthday

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are celebrating!

Today (January 23), the former Love Island finalists are marking the first birthday of their daughter, Bambi.

The couple, who got engaged in July, announced the arrival of their first child on January 30 of last year.

As the proud parents prepare to celebrate their daughter today, Molly-Mae has decided to share a few glimpses into the morning of Bambi’s first birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the 24-year-old posted an adorable snap of Bambi enjoying what appears to be one of her birthday presents – a rocking horse with a blue elephant on it.

“HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY BAMBI,” Molly-Mae exclaimed alongside the image.

The mum-of-one also chose to post a photo of the pile of presents that Bambi has received, as well as a cute portrait of Tommy opening up a gift with his daughter.

The couple’s house has been decorated for the occasion with a single ‘1’ balloon, along with white balloons and a photo collage.

The sweet updates have come after Molly-Mae recently opened up to her followers about her thoughts on Bambi turning one.

On her Instagram stories last night, the fashion influencer posted a heartwarming clip of herself and Tommy cuddling their firstborn.

“Good night my baby… see you in the morning when you’re ONE,” Molly-Mae gushed at the time.

“I’m not an emotional person… but wow the way I feel about my little girl turning one tomorrow has really taken me by surprise. Someone pass me the tissues,” she teased further.

The reality star also chose to unveil the homemade birthday cake that she had created for Bambi, themed as a ‘Candy House’.

“My mum used to make us a special birthday cake every single year from this cake book she had,” Molly-Mae explained.

“We’ve re-purchased the cake book (after a lot of hunting on the internet because this book is SO old) and I’m going to carry on the tradition for Bambi… no matter how ugly the cakes are,” she added sweetly.