Molly-Mae admits daughter Bambi has been struggling with biting

Molly-Mae Hague has been opening up about her personal life, including one ongoing struggle with her young daughter.

In January, the former Love Island finalist welcomed her first child, a girl named Bambi, into the world with her then-fiancé Tommy Fury. After her shock split from Tommy in August of this year, Molly-Mae is continuing to co-parent Bambi with him.

Now, the 25-year-old has shared a candid admission about her daughter’s development.

During an Instagram Q&A last night, one of Molly-Mae’s followers asked: “You said Bambi had started hitting, has this got any better since she started nursery?”

The mother-of-one went on to reply: “No it hasn't gotten any better yet (it's so strange as she only does it with me, my mum and my sister… no one else!?)"

“She's never done it to anyone at nursery or anyone else that's around her. It's like she knows who it'll upset the most,” Molly-Mae wrote.

“I know it's just a phase but it's obviously really sad and confusing for us and her! My mum visited last week and I would say that's where l've seen it peak, it wasn't just hitting it was scratching and pinching for three days whenever my mum got close to her!” she continued.

“It's quite embarrassing to admit really. I just don't know where she's picked it up from and I'm doing a lot of research on the best way to approach it/ handle it because I really want to tackle it correctly,” the reality star added.

Molly-Mae later confessed that Bambi might be her only child, as she revealed: “I honestly think a lot these days that Bambi could be it for me. I’m not sure.”

Elsewhere in her Q&A, Molly-Mae also teased some details about her personal documentary with Prime Video.

Confirming that it will premiere in January, she penned: “I have really enjoyed filming so far! Taking on this project was a HUGE decision to make as I knew this would be a whole new territory. So far I've actually not minded having the cameras around!”

Molly-Mae added: “My vlogs give the BTS of my life… but this documentary is a whole other level. I'm extremely nervous but excited!"