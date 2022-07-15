Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland enjoys ‘magical’ hen party with pal Vanessa Hudgens

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland has been having the time of her life celebrating her bachelorette party surrounded by star-studded bridesmaids before getting hitched to her fiancé Wells Adams.

The 31-year-old shared a snap of her and her friends on a yacht in Mexico to her Instagram for her 9.5M followers to see. Sarah looked stunning in a white bathing suit that read ‘Bride’, along with a glitzy cover-up and pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

She captioned the post, “Bachelorette Trip of my dreams. I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You are all MAGIC”.

She continued, “Thank you @casaaramara for hosting the most amazing celebration!!! #casaaramara”.

Casa Aramara is a private seaside estate in Punta Mita, Mexico and looks like it was a beautiful location to host Sarah’s hen party.

Entrepreneur and owner of Casa Aramara Joe Francis commented on Sarah’s post to thank her for choosing his estate to celebrate her bachelorette. He wrote, “Sarah you and all your friends are so amazing! Thank you for including me. You are such a wonderful person and you have the most beautiful eyes!! Lol. All narcissism aside LOL”.

He went on to say, “Congratulations again on your engagement to Wells! Can’t wait till your next trip to @casaaramara as a married woman”.

Among the guests in Hyland’s snaps was her bestie and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. She, along with the other bridesmaids, looked stylish as the nine of them wore matching black swimsuits.

Bones actress Kimberly Daugherty, Lizzie McGuire’s Davida Williams, and Ashley Newbrough from Christmas Love Letter, were included in the hen party.

The bride-to-be and her 'crew' also enjoyed Tequila tasting while on the fun-filled trip.

Sarah and her fiancé Wells Adams had originally planned to tie the knot in August 2020 but had to push their wedding back due to Covid-19 restrictions. Wells, known for his appearance on The Bachelor, got down on one knee in July 2019 after the pair had been dating for two years.