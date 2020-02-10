‘Modern-day bullying’: Lucy Mecklenburgh on being fat-shamed

The changes your body goes through during pregnancy can be incredibly overwhelming. Many women will feel upset or self-conscious about their ever-changing body, especially those who are pregnant for the first time.

The last thing an expectant-mum needs is to be slated and trolled over her appearance. One mum-to-be who knows that feel all too well is former reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Lucy is pregnant with her and her partner Ryan Thomas’s first child together, but the TOWIE star hasn’t had it easy during her pregnancy.

She has been inundated with nasty messages from trolls who felt the need to comment on her body and appearance, and Lucy is so over it.

She told OK! Magazine: “It’s modern-day bullying and something needs to be done. These comments should be monitored and taken down," she suggested.

“I’m lucky I’ve got Ryan supporting me but I did get upset. You feel more vulnerable when you’re pregnant, so then to read comments like“you’re fat”, “you’ve got a fat face” or “you’re huge” obviously hurts,” the mum-to-be said.

People fail to see that something as simple as a mean comment on Instagram can really take its toll on someone, no matter who you are.

The damaging impact it can have on someone’s mental health is beyond concerning and Lucy is too right, trolls need to be stopped.

“If someone wasn’t in the positive mental state that I am now, that could really affect them,” the mum-to-be revealed.