Model Kate Upton welcomes baby with husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton has welcomed her first child, a baby daughter, with her husband Justin Verlander.

The 26-year-old took to Insta to post a gorgeous black and white photo of her newborn.

She captioned it, ''Genevieve Upton Verlander 11.7.18.'' revealing that she had given birth four days ago.

How gorge is the name?!

The model has confirmed that she was expecting a baby with her 36-year-old baseball star husband in July in which she displayed her growing baby bump on Instagram, writing, “#PregnantInMiami.”

Her six million followers were quick to congratulate her on the happy news.

One wrote, ''congratulations Kate. Beautiful name and beautiful baby.''

While another said, ''wow just as beautiful as her mom.''

We're wishing you all the luck as your embark on motherhood Kate – enjoy every minute with your growing family.