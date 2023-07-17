Model Danielle Lloyd details ‘heartbreaking’ health scare

Danielle Lloyd has opened up about her recent ‘horrendous’ health scare.

The model has revealed she ‘can’t stop crying’ after she was rushed to hospital as she experienced heavy bleeding.

Danielle, who is a mum-of-five, has bravely shared details about her ‘heartbreaking’ health scare as she awaits test results to see if she has cancer.

Speaking to OK!, Danielle revealed she recently had heavy bleeding and suspected she may be having a miscarriage and was rushed to A&E to figure out what was happening.

To Danielle’s shock, doctors told her she had not experienced a miscarriage, but had cysts on both of her ovaries, with ‘one the size of a tennis ball’, as well as a thickened lining of the womb.

The 39-year-old had to undergo tests for endometrial cancer due to her symptoms and awaits the results as she faces having to have a hysterectomy depending on what her tests say.

The former Miss Great Britain model admitted, “When you hear the word cancer, you just think, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to die’”.

“I just can’t stop crying and have said to Michael, ‘I don’t want to leave my kids’. I’m trying to stay positive for them, but it’s been horrendous. I’m sat here every day thinking, ‘Am I going to be OK?’”.

Speaking more about the emotions she’s been feeling since her health scare, Danielle revealed, “I’ll be driving down the road and then burst into tears. I just feel like an emotional wreck and it’s exhausting”.

“It was one of the kids’ birthday parties over the weekend and I woke up feeling like I’d been hit by a bus, knowing I’d have to act normal. I thought, ‘How am I going to do this?’, But as a mum, you just have to get on with it”.

The mum-of-five then spoke about the prospects of having more children in the future.

“The doctor has advised me not to have any more children and whatever the results, I have thickening of the womb, which can eventually lead to cancer anyway”.

“I’ve spoken to a few friends and they were like, ‘Oh God, are you ready to go through menopause?’ But at the end of the day, I do have five kids, which I’m thankful for”.

“In some ways it is heartbreaking; I sometimes can’t imagine never having a little baby again”.

Danielle is mum to 13-year-old Archie, 12-year-old Harry and nine-year-old Georgie from a previous relationship. She is also mum to five-year-old Ronnie and 20-month-old Autumn with her husband Michael.