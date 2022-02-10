Model Ashley Graham reveals the unique names for her newborn twins

Model Ashley Graham is now a mum-of-three after welcoming the birth of her twin boys last month. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 30-year-old introduced her sons to the world, and announced their unusual yet gorgeous names.

Ashley and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed the birth of their newborn twins on January 7, during an at-home birth. The couple decided to give their sons the unique monikers Malachi and Roman.

The name Malachi is derived from Hebrew origins meaning ‘messenger’, meanwhile, the name Roman originates in Latin, simply meaning ‘citizen of Rome’.

Introducing her two new sons to the world, Ashley shared a beautiful, raw photo of herself with her baby boys, breastfeeding one while the other nestled into her shoulder.

“Malachi & Roman,” Ashley proudly wrote in the caption. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things.”

“This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children – can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon,” she excitedly wrote.

Ashley first announced the wonderful news that she was expecting twins this past September, by sharing an emotional video montage of her pregnancy journey thus far, including the special moment she found that there were two babies on the way.

“Is that twins?!” Ashley excitedly asked her doctor while looking at her pregnancy scan. “That’s a penis,” she hilariously added before finding out that she was expecting another two boys.

Ashley and Justin are of course already loving parents to their eldest son, two-year-old Isaac, who was born on January 18, 2020, 10 years after the couple tied the knot in 2010.