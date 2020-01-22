Chills! Taylor Swift releases trailer for documentary ‘Miss Americana’

Taylor Swift just released the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Miss Americana and we’ve got goosebumps.

The Lover singer posted the two minute clip this afternoon, much to the delight of her loyal fans.

The trailer sees the singer-songwriter open up about being the person everyone wanted her to be and the moment she realised it was time to change and raise her voice.

The singer shared: “Throughout my whole career label executives would just say: ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and says and waves and says thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted me to be.”

Taylor is set to reflect on the year where she disappeared from the public eye in the documentary. In the trailer, people can be heard insulting the Fearless singer, calling her too skinny, mocking her for being friends with models and slating her dating life. It then cuts to Taylor who reveals that “nobody physically saw me for a year and that is what I thought they wanted.”

The All Too Well singer confessed: “I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it.”

The documentary is set to take viewers behind the fame, the songs and beyond everything you think you know about one of the world’s biggest pop-stars.

Miss Americana airs on Netflix on January 31.

Check out the trailer below: