Miranda Hart teases update after confirming that she is now married

Miranda Hart has shared a sweet update with her fans, after confirming that she is now a married woman!

During last night’s edition of The One Show, the actress and comedian announced that she recently got married.

Miranda, who is best known for her self-titled BBC sitcom, detailed that she met her husband during the Covid pandemic, and they tied the knot earlier this year.

Now, following her heartwarming news, the 51-year-old has chosen to share an update with her fanbase – along with a brief cameo from her husband!

Last night, the 51-year-old took to social media to post a video message, recorded in a taxi after her appearance on The One Show.

“Just on the way back from The One Show with little Patty falling asleep on my lap. I just wanted to say thank you so much for all of the lovely messages about my news,” she began, showcasing her dog sleeping on her lap.

“It’s really very touching that you should be happy that I’m happy, and I really, really am. I’ve got my best friend to do life with, and it’s wonderful,” she gushed.

Miranda, who is currently promoting her new book I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, went on to add: “I’m also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land, and to have a book out.”

The TV star concluded her video with a teasing glimpse of her husband’s hand, as she signed off: “Thanks so much for all of your support. High five, husband! Exclusive, his hand!”

Following her video update, many of Miranda’s followers have been taking to Instagram to send her their congratulations.

“Just the best news ever,” one fan praised.

“Congratulations to both for finding each other and falling in love,” another exclaimed.

“Will be known as Gary until confirmed otherwise. Congrats darling,” a third fan joked, referring to Miranda’s on-screen love interest Gary in her sitcom.

During her interview, Miranda also revealed that she has been suffering from a “fatigue-based chronic illness” for several years.

“I’ve mainly been in bed or housebound with chronic illness. It’s been a tough few years, or decade. It hasn’t all been doom and gloom, there’s been some joys as well,” she explained.