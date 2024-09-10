Mindy Kaling reveals heartwarming update on daughter

Mindy Kaling has shared a new update on the youngest member of her family.

The Office actress welcomed her youngest child, a baby girl named Anne, into the world in February of this year. Mindy is also a mum to six-year-old Katherine and four-year-old Spencer.

While sharing new details about Anne, Mindy has opened up about the latest milestone her little one is trying to achieve.

In an interview with People, the 45-year-old explained how her daughter is trying her best to start crawling.

“My baby is like, she can't crawl yet, but she's like trying. She's like revving. She's immobile but she really wants to get going”.

The proud mum went on to lovingly admit, “And I'm like, ‘No, not yet!’. I like that she can't move that much. It's like nice and easier to watch her”.

Mindy, who lives a private life and keeps her children’s faces off of social media, then spoke about the possibility of bringing her children to events related to her industry in the future.

The Mindy Project star revealed, “You know, I think as of now only my oldest would be able to appreciate it. My son is more into like a trucks vibe”.

“So, unless Tory did like a trucks collab I think it might be lost on him”.

Mindy’s insight into her youngest child comes after she recently celebrated her son turning four years old.

Last week, Mindy penned a sweet tribute for Spencer on social media while sharing photos from his birthday party.

In the heartfelt message, she penned, “Happy Birthday to my number one guy, Spencer Kaling (who woke up this morning and said “I had a great night’s sleep and now I’m four!”)”.

Mindy surprised fans when she announced that she had secretly welcomed her third child into the world earlier this year.

Sharing the news of her little one’s arrival, the comedian explained, “In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined”.

“When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”.