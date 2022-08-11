Mindy Kaling faces rumours about B.J. Novak fathering her children

By Emma Costello

After years of speculation, Mindy Kaling has addressed the rumours that her friend and former partner, B.J. Novak, is the father of her children.

The 43-year-old American television star has two children, a four-year-old daughter named Katherine and a nearly two-year-old son named Spencer. Mindy chose her former The Office co-star B.J. to be her children’s godfather. However, there have been reports that B.J.’s role in the children’s lives could be more significant.

Mindy recently did an interview with Marie Claire, in which she was asked about the long-running speculation.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Mindy said earnestly. “He’s the godparent to both my kids – and they have such a great relationship – and so far [the rumours haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”

Mindy admitted that she and her loved ones continue to carry on as normal, and that they pay no attention to what is being said about them. “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it,” she shrugged.

Mindy and B.J. met on the set of American sitcom The Office in 2004, and subsequently began an on-again-off-again romance until their final split in 2007. Speaking to People in 2014, B.J. described his relationship with Mindy as “a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

In her interview, Mindy also spoke about her decision to keep her children’s lives private as much as possible. She revealed that in the future, if her children want to reveal more about their lives and their journey as a family, she would be happy to do so.

“I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it,” Mindy explained.

“I'm the only parent my kids have…I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”