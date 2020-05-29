Millie Mackintosh shares the first photo of her darling daughter

Millie Mackintosh has shared the first photo of her daughter, four weeks after welcoming her into the world.

The new mum looked as happy as can be as she held her baby girl in her arms. Her husband Hugo Taylor looked proudly at their darling daughter in the beautiful black and white snap.

This is the first photo Millie has shared since welcoming her daughter into the world. Speaking of her first month of motherhood, she gushed, "The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl."

The mum gave birth to their tiny tot at the beginning of May. The new parents confirmed the joyous news to Hello! magazine, "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.

"Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family," they added.

Millie has yet to reveal the name of their darling girl and we are itching to find out!