Millie Mackintosh shares insight into ‘unforgettable holiday’

Millie Mackintosh has shared an insight into her family holiday to Mauritius.

The former Made in Chelsea star has been soaking up the sun with her husband Hugo Taylor and their daughters- three-year-old Sienna and two-year-old Aurelia.

The family-of-four celebrated the New Year on the picturesque island and now Millie has opened up about the ‘unforgettable’ trip.

The 34-year-old headed to Instagram to showcase some stunning family photos to her 1.3M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, Millie shared details of the meaning behind each image, with some showing her and Huge enjoying time on a boat, while another shows their daughters playing together on the beach.

Millie wrote, “A little round-up of my most treasured moments from our unforgettable holiday. 1. Date nights with @hugotaylorlondon. 2. Aurelia napping on me in the shade. 3. Feeding the giant tortoises at @lavanillenaturepark with @aliciarountree”.

“4. A dreamy couples spa treatment @heritage_letelfair. 5. Soaking up some much needed sun! 6. Waking early with the birds singing and getting in my 6am workouts while everyone else was still asleep”.

Mackintosh closed her caption by saying, “7. We went on a boat trip and swam with dolphins and turtles. 8. Papaya and passion fruit -my favourite combo! Could not get enough. 9. Making sand pies with the girls. 10. The first time I finished a book in a year and it was so so good!!”.

Many fans rushed to the comments to compliment the lovely family photos that the former reality TV star shared.

One fan wrote, “Fab pics Millie but love the 1st one with Hugo. Beautiful dress and you look so happy both of you”.

“Gorgeous family photos honey xxx”, commented another social media user.

A third added, “Lovely family, you all look so gorgeous and have a lovely holiday”.

When celebrating the New Year with her husband and little ones, Millie penned a sweet message online.

She revealed, “Nothing could beat spending the last day of the year with my family in beautiful Mauritius. Sending love to all and wishing you health and happiness in 2024”.