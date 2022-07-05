Millie Mackintosh reveals what her daughter did to make her ‘so anxious’

Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has taken to social media to discuss her different experiences of weaning her two daughters and shares tips that helped her not worry too much when the girls started to eat by themselves.

Millie put a question box on her Instagram stories where people could ask her anything they wanted about motherhood. The first few questions she answered were about her youngest daughter Aurelia’s favourite weaning foods and how she found baby-led weaning.

Credit: Instagram

When asked if it’s easier to do baby-led weaning the second time around, the 32-year-old revealed that with her first child, Sienna, she was very worried when she would eat because she thought she was choking when in reality she was gagging.

“I would say the second time round what I’m finding easier is the confidence to let her try things and not freak out when she gags and the first time with Sienna I was honestly so anxious every time she ate anything”.

She went on to say, “I literally had my heart in my mouth, my palms were sweating. I was waiting for her to gag and then I started to think she was choking but now I know the difference between gagging and choking also”.

“I would really really recommend for any parents to do a first aid course, I just think it really helps with weaning and feeling prepared in case it does happen and you would know what to do”.

The reality television star explained that Aurelia doesn’t enjoy eating pouches or purées, so she decided to do baby-led weaning. She said she eats, “Soft fruits cut up into small pieces or cut into fingers that she can hold”.

“Meltie sticks are great when they’re learning and getting used to chewing on things and getting used to that texture. Then, we’ve been doing vegetables that are cooked and almost falling apart”.

“She loves cucumber which is a great one for teething and watermelon is another favourite as well”.

Millie and her husband Hugo, who also appeared on Made in Chelsea, welcomed their daughter Sienna into the world in May 2020 and went on to have Aurelia in November 2021.