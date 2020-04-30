Millie Mackintosh reflects on pregnancy as her due date nears

Millie Mackintosh has penned the sweetest note about her pregnancy journey as she gets closer to her due date. The former Made In Chelsea star is set to welcome her first child- a daughter- in the coming days and we couldn’t be more excited for her.

As she prepares to welcome her baby girl into the world, the mum-to-be reflected on the past nine months.

Alongside some beautiful black and white photos, she wrote: “Signing off for a while – looking back on the last nine months, despite its challenges, it’s been a real blessing. The unwavering support I’ve had from you all as a community has been such a comfort to me.”

“Social media, for all its negatives, really has some sparkling gems of positivity along the way and connecting with you all has really helped me through my pregnancy struggles,” she shared.

The wellness influencer vowed to continue being honest as she takes on her next role as a mum. “When I return I shall continue to be open and honest sharing my experiences and early days of motherhood. Until then, it’s with a huge, heartfelt thank you from me for all the support. Now onto the next part of the journey!”

There’s no doubt Millie will make the most incredible mum.