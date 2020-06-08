Millie Mackintosh introduces her daughter Sienna to the world

Millie Mackintosh has revealed the name of her baby girl and it is perfect. The mum, who welcomed her daughter five weeks ago, chose a traditional moniker for her darling girl.

In an interview with Hello!, Millie confirmed that her baby girl’s name is Sienna Grace.

The name Sienna is of Italian origin and means ‘to be old’.

Millie and her husband Hugo Taylor chose the name a few months before she gave birth to their tiny tot.

She told the publication, "She is so adorable, even down to the little noises she makes.”

“We've been on cloud nine; it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness,” the new mum gushed.

The new parents announced the arrival of their first child together in May. “We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds.”

“We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family."

Baby Sienna Grace is as cute as can be.