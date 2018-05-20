Millie Bobby Brown wants Leonardo DiCaprio to join Stranger Things

Could one of Hollywood’s biggest actors be joining the cast of Stranger Things? Millie Bobby Brown has shared that she wants Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio to star in the popular Netflix series.

The actress, who plays lead character Eleven, has already planned out a character for the Titanic star.

She told Press Association, “Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonardo is Eleven’s long-lost brother. I have already made a storyline."

She invited The Great Gatsby star to join the show, “Leo, if you want to be in Stranger Things, here’s the contract.”

It’s safe to say fans of the drama series would be thrilled to see The Revenant actor join the drama series, especially after the disappointing news that season three will feature fewer episodes.

Season two featured nine gripping and thrilling episodes, however, season three will only feature eight episodes, director Shawn Levy confirmed.

Luckily, all is not lost, the director commented on the potential of future seasons and it looks like we’ll be watching the sci-fi horror series for quite some time.

“Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one,” he shared.

Eleven, Joyce and co. will be returning for the thirds series, and we will also meet two new characters, with Cary Elwes joining as Mayor Kline, and Jake Busey will guest star as Bruce, a journalist for The Hawkins Post.

Series three of Stranger Things will take place during the summer of 1985. The Duffer Brothers said that the third series will focus on the gang as they tackle puberty and grapple with teenage life

Here’s hoping Leonardo will accept Millie’s offer!