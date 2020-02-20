Millie Bobby Brown expresses anger over being sexualised at 16

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has penned a moving open letter to mark her 16th birthday. The actress has called out the media, online trolls and those who made inappropriate comments about her in the honest post.

The actress is one of the biggest stars in the industry, but she is reminding the public that she is still a child. And nobody should ever have to put up with the abuse she has faced over the past few years.

Millie shared numerous hurtful and damaging headlines alongside her post and the actress has every right to be furious.

She wrote: “16 has felt like a long time coming. I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that.”

She continued: “There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

“Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don’t worry I'll always find a way to smile,” she added.

The 16-year-old actress couldn’t have said it any better. Happy birthday to Millie!