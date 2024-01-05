MIC’s Ryan Libbey details future baby plans with fiancée Louise

Ryan Libbey has been opening up about expanding his family.

The former Made in Chelsea star shares two-year-old Leo with his fiancée Louise Thomspon.

Now, Ryan has shared an insight into whether or not he and Louise plan on having more children together in the future.

When answering a Q&A on his Instagram Stories for his 232K followers, one fan asked the personal trainer, ‘Do you want to have another child?’.

Libbey replied, “At the moment, no I don’t. Never say never I guess. Unfortunately there’s complications involved for us now, with the damage caused to Louise’s body after Leo”.

“So we will likely have to explore options. Should we decide we want to”.

Ryan then added, “But for now, very happy (slash hands are full) with Leo”.

Louise suffered a traumatic and life-threatening labour when giving birth to Leo, leaving her in intensive care for a month and was later diagnosed with PTSD and multiple other health issues.

The former reality star was later asked what his favourite part of being a dad is, to which he replied, “Hard to answer this. I love picking him up from nursery. I love watching/ playing guitar with him”.

“I love reading books to him. I love his cheeks. I love it when he says ‘daddy’”.

Ryan continued, “I love knowing that we’re grow to be good mates and we will ride bikes and smoke cigars together in years to come”.

“I love watching him interact with other children. I love wrestling/ tickling him. I love it when he says ‘more’ when he’s finished his food”, he wrote before sweetly saying, “The list goes on”.

Towards the beginning of last year, Louise spoke about fertility and her plans at the time to freeze her eggs.

She explained, “It's kind of awkward, isn't it, talking about fertility and family planning. But, I have decided to freeze my eggs this year. So, I'm going to ask this guy [doctor] for some advice”.

“He might turn around and say that that's a terrible idea given everything that I've been through”.

Thompson continued, “But, I do know that when I was in the hospital most recently, one of the ladies said to me that it would be pretty dangerous for me to fall pregnant naturally”.

“I guess anything is possible in today's world with modern medicine, and I’m not going to be too disheartened”.