MIC’s Georgia Toffolo reveals how she & boyfriend James met

Georgia Toffolo has been reflecting on her relationship.

The former Made in Chelsea star, known as Toff, has been dating James Watt, the founder of BrewDog, since last year.

While sharing an insight into life with her beau, Georgia has revealed how the pair first met.

Answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories from some of her 1.8M followers, Toff was asked, “How did you and James meet? X”.

Georgia replied by unveiling a selfie of her and James smiling from ear-to-ear as they attend a Chelsea football match.

She then explained, “I was out for supper with a friend who was asking about my dating life. I was quite honest and said I was just working and totally disinterested in dating”.

Credit: Georgia Toffolo Instagram

“He said “Toff you’re looking hot at the moment, don’t waste it, go on a date with this guy I know” and that was that! Thank goodness I did” she added with a laughing emoji.

Georgia was also asked where she is living at the moment since she is based in London and James is based in Scotland.

Posting a video of herself explaining their living arrangements, the former reality star revealed, “So many people asking this, so this is what we do. We do about 50-50. So all of the big holidays, summer holidays, Christmas, Easter would probably be in Scotland and then every second weekend and a few days surrounding it”.

“It works really well for us and it also gives that lovely contrast, so a bit of city and then we evacuate up here and it’s lovely”.

When speaking to OK! about her new relationship at the start of the year, Georgia admitted, “Oh, James and I are very similar and he’s brought so much happiness to my life. We both have this understanding that the work we each do is super important”.

The 29-year-old also added, “I’m pretty independent, so I want to keep that, but create an incredible home together. And frankly, carrying bags between our houses is getting pretty silly because we want to be together every night”.