MIC’s Georgia Toffolo opens up about new relationship

Georgia Toffolo has been opening up about her new relationship.

The former Made in Chelsea star, known as Toff, has been dating James Watt, the founder of BrewDog, since last year.

The couple first met after being set up on a blind date last summer and now Georgia has been speaking about their future plans together.

While chatting with OK!, Toff admitted that she believes James is ‘The One’, and revealed whether the couple plan on living together any time soon.

The 29-year-old explained, “Oh, James and I are very similar and he’s brought so much happiness to my life. We both have this understanding that the work we each do is super important”.

“We ask each other’s opinion on everything – even if we ignore the other’s advice!”, Georgia revealed about her 41-year-old partner.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star then opened up about the prospect of her and James living together and revealed whether or not it was the ‘next step’ in the couple’s relationship.

“I think so. We keep laughing about not having had “The Conversation”, but in saying that, we kind of have?!”.

“I’m pretty independent, so I want to keep that, but create an incredible home together. And frankly, carrying bags between our houses is getting pretty silly because we want to be together every night”.

When asked if she thinks James is ‘The One’, Georgia admitted, “God, yeah! I wouldn’t be with him if I didn’t. I don’t like wasting time, and I’m very impatient so yes, I hope so”.

The reality star also spoke about how her life is ‘in a great place’ as she prepares to turn 30 this year.

“Well, my life’s in a great place and I’m proud of what I’ve created throughout my twenties. I’m right where I should be”.

“I feel excited. I won’t have a big scary party. I’ve realised I’m not good in big groups. But I’d love to take my family on holiday. We’ll see!”.