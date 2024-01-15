MIC’s Binky Felstead shares thoughts on having more children

Binky Felstead has been opening up about her thoughts on having more children.

The former Made in Chelsea star is mum to six-year-old India, two-year-old Wolfie and Wilder, who was born last April.

Binky has now spoken out about whether or not she and her husband Max Frederik plan on expanding their family again.

While speaking to OK!, the 33-year-old admitted, “I wouldn’t say no to potentially one more, if I’m lucky enough”.

“But it would be postponed for a couple more years, I think. I’m really happy with my three little ones now. Honestly, when I had Wilder, I was so sad because I didn’t feel I was giving India and Wolfie as much personal time as I could have”.

Felstead continued, “I was being hard on myself, because how do you spread yourself evenly between three kids?”.

“Now that Wilder is able to sit up and is interacting more, the dynamic between the three of them is just so gorgeous and I love watching it flourish. Max and I have said potentially one more in a few years”.

Binky then spoke about loving how close her little ones are in age and wanting them to always have a close bond like they do now.

“Max’s family are incredibly close, and I love how tight the siblings are. I want to have that for my three. I want them to back each other and to know that they’ve got one another”.

“It’s a really big thing for Max and me, for them to know that they’ve got each other forever”.

The former reality star also discussed struggling emotionally amid her pregnancies by explaining, “I struggled with the emotional side of being pregnant. I loved the physicality of being pregnant and I didn’t have any issues or any pains. But after I’m pregnant, that’s when I struggle”.

“I can’t fit into any of my clothes, I don’t feel myself and I don’t feel confident. Yes, I know I’ve grown a baby and I’m very lucky and it’s a miracle, but I can’t help the way I feel. I tend to go through a bit of a wobble”.

Felstead also shared advice for any mums who may be feeling the same way. She said, “You’re always going to be worried and you’re always going to be thinking, “Am I doing the right thing?”, but I think that’s very normal, and mummies need to realise that and not feel weird about it”.

“There are things I think you should do, like take time out for yourself and see friends, or even get your nails done or have a spray tan. Something simple can make you feel so much better. I love long river walks with my dog Pedro”.